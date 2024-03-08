News

Ontario pastors and former MP have 2021 lockdown tickets stayed

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt and former MP Derek Sloan were ticketed for attending outdoor anti-lockdown rallies but had their tickets stayed with help from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
Pastor Henry Hildebrandt and former MP Derek Sloan were ticketed for attending outdoor anti-lockdown rallies but had their tickets stayed with help from the Justice Centre for Constitutional FreedomsJustice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
Loading content, please wait...
Derek Sloan
Justice Centre For Constitutional Freedoms
Trinity Bible Chapel
Aylmer Church Of God
Pastor Henry Hildebrandt
Reopening Ontario Act
Pastor Nathanael Wright

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news