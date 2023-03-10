Vincent Ke

Vincent Ke 

 Courtesy Vincent Ke

Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Vincent Ke (Don Valley North) has left caucus after allegations he was involved with a 2019 election interference network run out of the Chinese consulate in Toronto. 

“While the allegations against Mr. Ke are not proven, they are serious and deserve his full and undivided attention as he works to clear his name,” said the Office of the Premier of Ontario in a Friday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

Disillusioned
Disillusioned

Sure hope these allegations are false.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Thank you for REAL journalism Jonathan.

The bought off cbc is nothing but a criminal psy-op against Canadians.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

If they bought 1, they bought more. I wonder how many we have in each province?

Report Add Reply
A Sebastian
A Sebastian

..' in order to dedicate my time to clearing my name and representing my constituents,” he said '..

really., or is he sitting as an Independent for the bi-monthly TAXpayer pay cheques, benefits...

Report Add Reply

