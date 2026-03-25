Ontario physician regulator advises falsifying MAiD death certificates

According to the regulatory body for physicians in Ontario, physicians are allowed to falsify MAiD patients' death certificates.Amanda Achtman on X found the policy buried in the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario's (CPSO) advice for physicians and their assistants administering MAiD.When it comes to after death, CPSO advises MAiD patients' death certificates should not include anything about them dying from euthanasia.Instead, they should list the patient died from the illness that qualified them for MAiD as the cause of death..Under MAiD Track 1 provisions, a patient must have a grievous or irremediable illness with a reasonably foreseeable natural death while experiencing unbearable suffering.The CPSO advises indicating on patients' death certificates a MAiD patients' cause of death was the irremediable illness they were suffering from, even though that is not how they died. To boot, they add: "The certificate cannot include any reference to MAID or the medications administered."No reference to MAiD is to appear on the death certificate of MAiD patients at all. .Vancouver woman offered MAiD before receiving any treatment at hospital .Among other listed recommendations from the CPSO, it recommends MAiD be brought up by practioners because "not all patients will be aware that MAiD is a legally available option for them."They advise physicians and nurses use their "professional judgement" in doing so. They also advise MAiD deaths can be witnessed virtually over video calls — classified as "virtual care."They state virtual care includes conducting MAiD assessments and consulting practitioners who have expertise in the condition causing the patient's suffering.