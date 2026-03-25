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Ontario physician regulator advises falsifying MAiD death certificates

According to the regulatory body for physicians in Ontario, physicians are allowed to falsify MAiD patients' death certificates.
MAiD advice CPSO
MAiD advice CPSOChatGPT
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Maid
College Of Physicians And Surgeons Of Ontario
CPSO
MAID cases
Ontario physician regulatory body advises to falsify death certificates of MAiD patients
Ontario physician regulator advises falsifying MAiD death certificates
CPSO recommends falsifying death certificates
MAiD 2026
MAiD patients' death certificates
MAiD death certficates
no need to put MAiD as cause of death

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