Ontario plans higher income support for injured workers

TORONTO — The Ontario government is proposing changes to increase income replacement benefits for injured workers and extend support beyond age 65 under amendments to the province’s workplace insurance system.

Labour Minister David Piccini said the proposed legislation would raise Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) Loss-of-Earnings (LOE) benefits from 85% to 90% of a worker’s net earnings. If approved, the change would mark the first increase to these benefits in nearly three decades.

The government says the increase is intended to help injured workers manage rising living costs while recovering from workplace injuries. According to provincial estimates, a worker earning $60,000 annually would receive about $2,400 more in benefits over a year under the proposed change.