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Ontario plans optional digital ID while promising right to have physical one

Province will start consultations in late 2026 and introduce protective legislation in 2027
Digital credentials would let people store official identification on their mobile devices for online or in-person use
Digital credentials would let people store official identification on their mobile devices for online or in-person useIllustration
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Ontario
Privacy
Taxpayers
Digital Id
stephen crawford
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Western Standard
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