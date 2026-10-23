Ontario plans optional digital ID while promising right to have physical one

TORONTO — The Ontario government said Friday it will begin a phased introduction of optional digital provincial credentials while proposing legislation that would permanently guarantee residents the right to use only physical identification.Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Stephen Crawford said the changes are meant to make identification more secure, convenient and cost-effective. Digital credentials would let people store official identification on their mobile devices for online or in-person use and reduce the risk of lost or stolen cards and identity theft, the government said.Consultations are set to start in late 2026 to shape the system. The province intends to begin with a digital version of the Ontario Photo Card, the photo identification issued to residents who do not hold a driver’s licence. Optional digital driver’s licences and health cards would follow later..The government said it will introduce legislation in late 2027 that would protect the right of Ontarians to obtain and use only physical identification. Digital credentials would remain optional. The province said it will consult ministries, stakeholders and the public to ensure privacy is protected and public trust is maintained.The release noted that the approach aligns with systems already in place in Alberta, Quebec and British Columbia. It also said the province will examine potential cost savings for government and taxpayers from moving some identification services to digital form. No specific savings figures or implementation costs were provided.The announcement is linked to the government’s broader red-tape reduction efforts. Further details are expected in the Fall Economic Statement scheduled for October 29.