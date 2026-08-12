Ontario police issue public safety warning after man charged with child sexual abuse offences released on bail

CALGARY — Police in Ontario have issued a public safety warning after a 19-year-old man has been released on bail after being charged with child sexual abuse offences.Connor Bennett, of Thurold, Ontario, was charged with possessing and accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, as well as uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.Police began investigating Bennett after a report that he had threatened to harm, sexually assault, and kill a teenage girl he knew.Bennett was arrested on July 30 and appeared in court last Thursday before being released on bail.After his release, London Police put out a community safety notice to inform the public of Bennett's release as well as to publicize the case in the hope that more victims or those with relevant information regarding his case might come forward.As part of his bail conditions, Bennett must remain in Thurold; not use or possess any electronic devices with internet access; have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless in the presence of his surety, and not possess any weapons.Police have said that anyone with any information regarding this case should come forward to assist them in their investigation.