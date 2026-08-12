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Ontario police issue public safety warning after man charged with child sexual abuse offences released on bail

Connor Bennett, 19, of Thorold, Ont., has been charged with possessing and accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, in addition to other offences
Connor Bennett, 19, has been released on bail after being charged with child sexual abuse offences
Connor Bennett, 19, has been released on bail after being charged with child sexual abuse offencesLondon Police
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Child Sex Crimes
Child Sexual Abuse
Ontario Police
Child Sexual Exploitation
London Police
child sexual abuse materials as a criminal offence
Thorold, Ontario
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