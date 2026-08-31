News

Ontario posts 110 km/h on more of the 401

Ford government matches the speed those freeways were built for, while MTO still owes collision-rate proof
Highway 401 and 403 saw the speed limit increase today, with several other highways projected to see speeds increase by late September
Highway 401 and 403 saw the speed limit increase today, with several other highways projected to see speeds increase by late SeptemberCBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Doug Ford
Prabmeet Sarkaria
Canadian taxpayers
Highway 401
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news