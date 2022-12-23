Doug Ford

Premier Doug Ford looks on before Ted Arnott, MPP for Wellington-Halton Hills, was voted in as the new Speaker at the Ontario Legislature on Monday.

 Courtesy Carlos Osorio/CBC

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has appointed Office of the Premier of Ontario principal secretary Patrick Sackville as chief of staff, effective immediately. 

“Since day one of our government, Patrick has been a constant source of support and leadership as he’s successfully stickhandled some of the most pressing and challenging files,” said Ford in a Friday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The WEF lard as$ should go back to dealing hash

Report Add Reply

