Ontario Premier Doug Ford has appointed Office of the Premier of Ontario principal secretary Patrick Sackville as chief of staff, effective immediately.
“Since day one of our government, Patrick has been a constant source of support and leadership as he’s successfully stickhandled some of the most pressing and challenging files,” said Ford in a Friday press release.
“Patrick has my complete confidence and will do great things as the new chief.”
The release said former Office of the Premier of Ontario chief of staff Jamie Wallace will remain available to support a smooth, effective transition until January 23. Ford said there is “no better person to take on this role as our government continues to build Ontario.”
Sackville brings extensive private sector and government experience to the role. While he worked as principal secretary, he has held various leadership roles in the premier’s office.
Ford said he is grateful to Wallace for his many years of advice, leadership, and friendship.
“He leaves behind an amazing legacy that he should be extremely proud of, including helping to steer Ontario through the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
Wallace, who has served as chief of staff since 2019, has been named the new Supply Ontario CEO.
Wallace became chief of staff in 2019 after his predecessor Dean French resigned, upon it being revealed the Ontario government’s picks for two patronage appointments had ties to him.
"Mr. French informed the premier that he will be returning to the private sector after a successful first year of government, as he had always planned,” said the Office of the Premier of Ontario.
The premier’s office suggested the timing of his resignation was unrelated.
Wallace said it has been “humbling and a privilege to serve Premier Ford, his government, and the people of Ontario over the past four years.”
“I’m enormously grateful for the partnership we’ve built with Michelle DiEmanuele and our incredible public service,” he said.
“And I couldn’t be prouder of, or more confident in the amazing team now in place in our office to carry on the important work of implementing Premier Ford’s important and ambitious agenda to build a better Ontario.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
