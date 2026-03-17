Ontario proposes opening HOV lanes to solo drivers during off-peak hours

TORONTO — The Ontario government is proposing a regulatory amendment to the Highway Traffic Act that would allow single-occupant vehicles to use high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes during off-peak hours.The proposal is intended to improve the use of existing highway infrastructure and reduce congestion on provincial roads. According to modelling by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, the change could increase average travel speeds in both HOV and general-purpose lanes during off-peak periods on major highways.If approved, the amendment would be implemented before the end of 2026 following a period of public consultation.Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said gridlock continues to have economic and social impacts across the province.“Gridlock is costing our economy billions of dollars every year and robbing Ontario drivers of valuable time and quality of life,” Sarkaria said in a statement. “By allowing single-occupant vehicles to use HOV lanes during off-peak hours, we would help keep drivers moving across the province.”HOV lanes are currently limited to vehicles carrying at least two occupants, along with buses, licensed taxis, green-plate vehicles, airport limousines, motorcycles and emergency vehicles.Under the proposed changes, single-occupant vehicles would be permitted to use HOV lanes on all existing and future routes during designated off-peak hours. Restrictions would remain in place during peak commuting periods, which have yet to be finalized and will be determined through traffic data analysis and stakeholder consultations.Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation Hardeep Singh Grewal said the proposal would provide drivers with additional flexibility..“Expanding the use of HOV lanes would give more drivers the freedom to choose which lanes they use outside of rush hour,” Grewal said in a statement.Ontario currently has approximately 237 kilometres of HOV lanes, with an additional 146 kilometres planned.Government data shows single-occupant vehicles accounted for 72% of traffic on provincial highways in 2022. Officials say consultations and traffic analysis will inform the final designation of off-peak hours.Commercial motor vehicles longer than 6.5 metres would remain restricted from HOV lanes under the proposal.Single-occupant vehicles can already access certain HOV lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way, Highway 403 and Highway 410 through high-occupancy toll permits.