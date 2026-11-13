Ontario proposes private colleges face liability for OSAP fraud

TORONTO — Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn said on Thursday the government will introduce legislation next week making private career colleges financially liable for Ontario Student Assistance Program funds linked to fraud or major non-compliance.Speaking at Queen’s Park, Quinn described preliminary findings as showing “serious systematic concerns” about OSAP integrity in the private sector. He listed specific allegations uncovered so far: third parties completing coursework for students, including entire courses finished in a single day; final exams completed in as little as six minutes; thousands of applications submitted from the same IP addresses; and students who could not identify their school, program, or courses.The proposed rules would cap OSAP-funded enrolment growth at private institutions, make predominantly online programs ineligible for the program, and require career colleges to maintain a physical campus. They would also restrict relationships between the colleges and third-party recruiters or immigration firms, strengthen requirements for schools to verify student eligibility, class participation, and course completion, and create new fines under the Ontario Career Colleges Act..Quinn said the measures would give the province clearer authority to recover taxpayer money by treating private institutions as liable for OSAP funds disbursed to their students when fraud or significant non-compliance is found. He indicated the government aims to restore OSAP access for private-college students “by the new year,” provided the legislation passes. Officials have said the package is scheduled to be tabled on November 16.Quinn also noted that Career Colleges Ontario recently informed his office it has removed membership from 24 additional campuses, has 13 more under review, and has identified concerns about backdating enrolment at 33 others. Opposition parties have continued to criticize the broader freeze on OSAP payments to the private sector while investigations proceed. The new liability and oversight provisions would still need to pass the legislature before taking effect.