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Ontario proposes tougher measures on drugs, transit safety and towing

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters in Waterloo ON.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters in Waterloo ON.photo credit: screenshot CPAC
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Doug Ford
Prabmeet Sarkaria
Ontario Government
Michael Kerzner
Ontario crime
expanding police
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Western Standard
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