Ontario proposes tougher measures on drugs, transit safety and towing

TORONTO — The Ontario government has introduced new legislation aimed at expanding police powers, strengthening public safety measures and increasing protections for victims of crime.The proposed Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026 was tabled Monday by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner and includes measures targeting illegal drugs, human trafficking, transit safety and oversight of the towing industry.“Our government remains laser-focused on protecting Ontario’s streets and keeping communities safe,” Kerzner said in a statement announcing the legislation.Among the proposed changes is the creation of a provincial public website that would publish information about high-risk offenders, including high-risk sex offenders, when police issue community notifications. The government said the website could be operational by April 2027 if the legislation passes.The legislation would also provide up to $50,000 in debt relief for survivors of human trafficking who were coerced into debt by traffickers.Transit safety measures would grant special constables on designated transit systems authority to stop people from using illegal drugs on transit property and allow them to issue tickets or make arrests if individuals refuse to comply..Other proposed measures include restrictions on pill presses and precursor chemicals used in illegal drug production, tougher standards for tow truck operators and enforcement of restraining orders issued in other provinces without additional court declarations in Ontario.The legislation would also amend the Provincial Offences Act to allow prosecutors and defendants to enter plea agreements without judicial oversight, a move the government says would help resolve cases more quickly.Additional provisions would reduce wait times for police record checks, expand the use of canine teams in correctional institutions and restrict future provincial purchases of Chinese-made drones.The government also announced changes outside the legislation, including stronger enforcement powers under the Blind Persons’ Rights Act and a new regulation banning certain animal procedures such as cat declawing, dog ear cropping and devocalization unless deemed medically necessary by a veterinarian.The province said municipalities would gain authority under proposed Planning Act amendments to impose fines for illegal land uses, including unauthorized truck yards on agricultural and residential properties.Attorney General Doug Downey said the proposed reforms are intended to improve efficiency in the justice system while protecting vulnerable people.Children, Community and Social Services Minister Michael Parsa said the government is also renewing the Pathways to Safety Strategy for another five years to address violence against Indigenous women, children and gender-diverse people.Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the legislation is intended to improve safety on public transit and strengthen consumer protections involving towing services.The proposed legislation builds on previous provincial crime and public safety bills passed in 2024 and 2025.