Ontario revokes licences of 28 Toronto-area driving schools

The Ontario government has revoked the licences of 28 driving schools in Toronto as part of ongoing enforcement and compliance checks, according to provincial records.The revocations appear on the province’s publicly available list of government-approved and non-approved driving schools, which tracks licence status across Ontario. In total, 66 driving schools province-wide are currently marked as revoked.The province describes revoked schools as those that no longer offer driver education programs that meet provincial standards or that have failed to comply with program requirements..According to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, approved driving schools are subject to regular audits to ensure compliance with legislation, curriculum standards, and program guidelines.“Driving schools that do not comply with legislation or program guidelines are subject to sanctions,” the ministry states on its website. “This may include the revocation of the driving school’s licence.”The revoked Toronto-area schools span multiple municipalities, including Ajax, Alliston, Aurora, Barrie, Acton, and other communities across the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding regions. Provincial records list dozens of individual locations that are no longer authorized to provide government-recognized driver education courses..Not all driving schools listed in the same communities were affected. Several locations, including branches of nationally recognized programs, remain fully approved to offer driver education and certification.The ministry does not publicly detail the specific compliance failures for individual schools, though it notes that licence status can change based on audit findings, program delivery, instructor qualifications, or administrative compliance.The full and regularly updated list of approved and revoked driving schools is available on the Ontario government’s website.