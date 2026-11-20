TORONTO — Education workers represented by the Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) have voted 94.2% in favour of a strike mandate, making them the fifth major education union to deliver overwhelming support for possible job action this month.The OSBCU, which represents more than 57,000 CUPE education workers — including educational assistants, early childhood educators, custodians, secretaries, library staff and others across public, Catholic, English and French boards — released the results Thursday evening. Turnout was 77.5% of the roughly 68,000 members, with 52,901 ballots cast.“This strike mandate shows that we are ready to fight increased staffing in every classification, safer schools, better working conditions, job security, and the resources students need to succeed,” the union said. OSBCU president Joe Tigani added that members “are incredibly dedicated to our work, but we are also incredibly overworked and we do not have the resources we need to support students.” He said the first day of bargaining is November 30.The result follows similar votes this week: the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (97%), the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (98%), the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (96% for teachers, 92% for education workers), and the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (96%). Together the five unions represent roughly 255,000 workers whose contracts expired at the end of August.