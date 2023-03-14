Waterloo board

The Waterloo Region District School Board says it's been the target of a cyberattack, and staff are currently working to restore the IT system and safeguard personal information of staff, students, and families. 

 Courtesy Waterloo Region District School Board/Twitter

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) will be hosting a career fair restricted to nonwhite people at the WRDSB Education Centre on March 29. 

“Our diverse student body needs and deserves to have role models who understand their lived experiences,” said the WRDSB in a tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

On bended knee Drax. Only us white folks can be racist. ( fcol... for crying out loud)

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Isn't this against the Charter?- lol.

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

I bet blackface will be there.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.