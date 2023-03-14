The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) will be hosting a career fair restricted to nonwhite people at the WRDSB Education Centre on March 29.
“Our diverse student body needs and deserves to have role models who understand their lived experiences,” said the WRDSB in a tweet.
The WRDSB linked to a press release, where it says research shows “students do better in terms of academic achievement and well-being when they see themselves reflected in their learning and in positions of leadership within the school system.”
“The Ministry of Education identified a significant gap that exists not only in the Waterloo Region, but across Ontario,” it said.
“In response, the ministry directed boards to encourage diversity in the teaching workforce, as it should be reflective of the diversity in the province.”
Its 2019 Workforce Census and the 2021 Student Census found there were increasing gaps between its workforce and the increasing diversity of its students.
The Workforce Census said 7.9% of employees identify as nonwhite, compared to about one-third of Student Census participants. To address these gaps, the WRDSB has committed to hiring and supporting more nonwhite people.
Following a large session, the WRDSB will offer breakout rooms with hiring managers and administrators for educational assistants and child and youth workers; early childhood educators; custodial and maintenance staff; secretarial, clerical, and IT staff; professional student services personnel; and elementary and high school teachers.
People are asked to register through a Google Form to attend the event. Registration closes March 27 at noon.
The WRDSB said all students benefit from a diverse, inclusive environment. It said as society continues to diversify, “it is essential that we prioritize equity and inclusion in all aspects of our lives, including our workplace.”
Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay mocked the initiative.
“Great way for @wrdsb students to learn how to become a token hire,” said Kay.
Former Ontario high school teacher Chanel Pfahl said the event was promoting segregation.
“So if I understand correctly, white people can’t attend, @wrdsb?” said Pfahl.
The University of Toronto allowed marginalized communities to enter its job fair earlier than the September start time to be inclusive.
“Early entry into the Career Fair begins at 1 p.m. for indigenous students, black students, racialized students, students who identify as 2SLGBTQ+ students, students with disabilities, and any student who would be able to participate more fully and effectively with fewer sensory distractions,” said U of T.
“Early entry is meant to recognize and respond to the systemic barriers that disproportionately impact students who belong to these communities during their job search processes and prioritize their access to employers.”
