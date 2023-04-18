Linda Stone

Censored and bullied Ontario school board trustee Linda Stone 

Durham District School Board (DDSB) trustee Linda Stone filed an application for judicial review against the board in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for censoring her speech and interfering with her role. 

“A free and democratic society is one where the rule of law is respected, and where elected representatives are permitted to voice their concerns and opinions, as well as those of their constituents,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)-funded lawyer James Manson in a Tuesday press release. 

