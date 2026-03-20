Ontario seizes over 347,000 grams of illegal tobacco in Mississauga bust

TORONTO — Ontario’s Ministry of Finance says it has seized more than 347,000 grams of untaxed tobacco products following an enforcement operation in Mississauga.According to the ministry, investigators carried out the operation on Feb. 4, 2026, resulting in the seizure of 20 unmarked cigarettes and approximately 347,000 grams of other tobacco products. One individual has been charged under the province’s Tobacco Tax Act.Officials say cigarettes sold without Ontario’s required yellow tax stamp are illegal, with limited exceptions. The ministry also noted that cigarettes sold in clear plastic bags are prohibited, as is participating in the tobacco trade without proper permits.The province said individuals and businesses found in violation of the act may face court-imposed fines as well as additional civil penalties.The ministry also released details of recent convictions under the Tobacco Tax Act. Courts imposed penalties along with mandatory victim fine surcharges under the Provincial Offences Act, and all tobacco products involved were seized and forfeited..William Lunny received a suspended sentence and two years’ probation after being convicted of possessing 800,000 unmarked cigarettes. The sentence was handed down Jan. 20, 2026, in Cornwall.Tara Cyr was fined $2,000 after being convicted of possessing 10,000 unmarked cigarettes. The sentence was issued Jan. 26, 2026, in Pembroke.Tong Chen was fined a total of $99,999 following two convictions in Toronto on Jan. 23, 2026. The charges involved possession of 358,100 and 146,200 unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale.Sabah S.M. Mahdi was fined $5,000 after being convicted of possessing 116,000 unmarked cigarettes. The sentence was delivered Jan. 22, 2026, in Ottawa.Walid Kasyounan was fined $10,039 after being convicted of possessing 54,340 unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale. The sentence was issued Jan. 20, 2026, in Barrie.Musa Ahmed was fined $250 after being convicted of possessing 1,900 unmarked cigarettes. The sentence was delivered Jan. 13, 2025, in Toronto..Craig A. Budge was fined $800 after being convicted of possessing 10,800 unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale. The sentence was issued Jan. 4, 2026, in Cornwall.Since January 2020, Ontario has recorded 557 convictions under the Tobacco Tax Act, resulting in more than $5.8 million in fines. The convictions have also led to 40 jail sentences, 85 probation orders and five community service penalties, according to ministry data.