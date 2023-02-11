Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson 

 Courtesy University of Toronto

Former Ontario social worker Reena Kaur has been terminated from her position because she has interacted with prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson. 

“A social worker in Canada has been fired for associating with me,” said Peterson in a Friday tweet. 

Jakester
Jakester

How will these lefties live when there is nobody left that works/produces (pay taxes)?

