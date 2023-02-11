Former Ontario social worker Reena Kaur has been terminated from her position because she has interacted with prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson.
“A social worker in Canada has been fired for associating with me,” said Peterson in a Friday tweet.
He said Kaur is using an alias “because of nonstop harassment, but I know the story is true.”
Peterson linked to a GoFundMe page from Kaur, which says people live in a world where they are asked to have absurd beliefs about gender ideology. If people dare to speak up and challenge this narrative, Kaur said they will be targeted, vilified, demoted, or terminated like she was.
“I lost my job and cannot get a reference letter,” she said.
“I was terminated for 2 reasons: My private tweets and my association with Dr. Peterson.”
The GoFundMe page has raised $1,855 as of Saturday. It has a goal of $77,000.
Kaur said the first tweet her employer took issue with was her saying men cannot get pregnant. She asked for social workers to stop saying pregnant people in documents and reports like she had observed at work.
Her second tweet started off by saying children have to be a certain age to drive, vote, drink, and smoke. She said social workers must exercise similar caution when allowing young children to take hormones and puberty blockers, which have harmful effects on their physical and emotional well-being.
Kaur said biological men should not be placed in women’s prisons, as it puts women in harm’s way. She was criticized for knowing and associating with Peterson.
The former social worker went on to say she has worked in the worst scenarios imaginable. She added she has worked with vulnerable populations for 25 years, such as rape survivors from the Congo and Rwanda, homeless people, refugees, people with mental illnesses and addictions, and abused women and children.
Her termination letter said she associates with Peterson’s transphobia, racism, and misogyny. Her private tweets were labelled transphobic, despite being rooted in science, logic, and biology.
Funds will be used to make up for lost wages, as she has been out of work for months. They will be put towards legal consultation fees, as she is exploring her choices through legal avenues to fight for her free speech and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Kaur concluded by saying she fights for all people, but “this is not just my fight alone.” She said free speech and truth must win.
“This is a fight we cannot afford to lose for the sake of our children,” she said.
This ordeal comes after Peterson said on January 3 the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) is demanding he do a course about social media etiquette.
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” he said.
He said he has to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If he objects, he will face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension of his right to practice as a licensed clinical psychologist.
