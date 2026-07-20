Ontario spending nearly $10 million on Niagara District Airport expansion

TORONTO — The Ontario government is injecting nearly $10 million into Niagara District Airport to advance design work and critical upgrades as part of a long-term plan to position the facility as a modern regional gateway capable of supporting commercial passenger flights.The funding will support terminal improvements, new service buildings, and enhancements to taxiways, aprons and runway infrastructure under the airport’s 20-year master plan.“Niagara is a major contributor to Ontario’s economy, and our government is investing in transportation infrastructure that will allow one of the most renowned tourist destinations on the planet to continue to thrive for generations to come,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation..The investment forms part of the province’s Destination Niagara Strategy, a multi billion-dollar initiative launched last fall to add world-class attractions, strengthen arts and culture, and improve transportation links. The strategy targets 25 million annual visitors and an additional $3 billion in GDP impact for the province.Niagara currently welcomes more than 13 million visitors each year, supporting a $3-billion tourism industry and more than 40,000 jobs.Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West, called the airport funding “another example of how our government continues to bring critical infrastructure dollars and good-paying jobs to Niagara.”.Mayors and airport officials welcomed the announcement, highlighting its role in regional growth.“This is a key piece of the plan to ensure Niagara is set to reach its full potential! We can’t wait for Niagara District Airport to become a go-to hub for passenger air travel and to connect Niagara to major destinations around the globe,” said Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls.Mat Siscoe, Mayor of St. Catharines, described it as a “transformative moment” that will create opportunities for residents, support businesses and lay the foundation for commercial service.Gary Zalepa, Lord Mayor of Niagara-on-the-Lake, noted the airport is jointly owned by the three municipalities and that the expansion will improve connectivity and reduce pressure on corridors like the QEW.Greg Wight, Chair of the Niagara District Airport Commission, thanked the province for its partnership in advancing planning and design work to strengthen tourism, economic growth and competitiveness..The airport investment complements other provincial moves in the region, including twinning the QEW’s Garden City Skyway bridge and recent GO Train service enhancements to Niagara Falls, with six weekday and eight weekend trips between Union Station and Niagara Falls..Geoff Knight is Ontario Legislative Reporter of the Western Standardgknight@westernstandard.newsTwitter: @GeckoJCKnight