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Ontario spending nearly $10 million on Niagara District Airport expansion

Design work and infrastructure upgrades aimed at enabling future commercial passenger service and boosting tourism.
Niagara District Airport
Niagara District Airportniagaradistrictairport.com
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Prabmeet Sarkaria
Tourism
Ontario Infrastructure
Niagara District Airport
Destination Niagara Strategy
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Western Standard
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