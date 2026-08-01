Ontario spends $500,000 in National Bank Open tennis tournament

TORONTO — The Ontario government is spending $500,000 to support the 2026 National Bank Open presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium, one of the world’s top women’s professional tennis tournaments.Hosted by Tennis Canada from August 1 to 13, the event is projected to attract more than 200,000 attendees, generate nearly $60 million in GDP contribution and reach more than 70 million viewers worldwide through international broadcasts.Natalie Pierre, parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Sport, said the investment helps deliver lasting benefits for communities by attracting visitors, supporting local businesses and showcasing talent developed through Ontario’s sport system.“Ontario continues to prove that we can host the world’s biggest sporting events while delivering lasting benefits for our communities,” Pierre said. “With this investment, our government is growing sport tourism, creating good-paying jobs and inspiring the next generation of women and girls to participate, compete and excel in sports.”.The National Bank Open is one of the longest-running professional tennis tournaments in the world and a premier event on the Women’s Tennis Association Tour calendar. The government’s contribution will support tournament operations and enhance the visitor experience.Gavin Ziv, CEO of Tennis Canada, welcomed the funding, noting it allows the organization to elevate the event, attract new audiences and increase its economic impact.“This has allowed us to continue to elevate our event, attracting new audiences domestically and internationally, driving tourism and increasing the tournament’s economic impact,” Ziv said. “The National Bank Open is the fuel of tennis in Canada.”“This has allowed us to continue to elevate our event, attracting new audiences domestically and internationally, driving tourism and increasing the tournament’s economic impact,” Ziv said. “The National Bank Open is the fuel of tennis in Canada.”.The expenditure builds on broader provincial efforts, including $3 million annually through the Ontario Sport Hosting Program since 2018 and the $500-million Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund aimed at upgrading local facilities.Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity Charmaine Williams said the tournament inspires confidence and leadership among the next generation of women and girls while delivering economic benefits.