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Ontario spends more than $6 million on skilled trades training in Hamilton

Funding aims to prepare nearly 200 workers for in-demand jobs amid projected labour shortages
The Ontario government wants to attract more young people towards skilled trades
The Ontario government wants to attract more young people towards skilled tradesWestern Standard
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Hamilton
Skilled Trades
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Western Standard
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