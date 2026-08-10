News

Ontario spends nearly $1.2 million to restore Brampton wetlands

Funding aims to cut flood risk and improve habitat in Heart Lake Wetlands Complex
The Brampton project is part of a larger $9.6 million allocation
The Brampton project is part of a larger $9.6 million allocationCBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Environment
Brampton
Flooding
wetlands
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news