Ontario spent $1.7M on Ontario Place ads

TORONTO — The Ontario government spent more than $1.7 million on advertising related to Ontario Place over part of last year, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request.The request, filed by the Ontario New Democratic Party, found that the government spent $1,737,051.59 before tax on Ontario Place advertisements between Jan. 1 and Nov. 18.The spending had not previously been disclosed. When asked about the cost in November, the Ford government declined to provide the figures to Global News.The advertising campaign relates to the province’s redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, a project that has drawn both support and criticism since it was announced.Opposition parties have raised concerns about the cost of the ads and the government’s transparency around the spending. The NDP said the disclosure highlights the need for greater accountability in how public funds are used.The Ford government has defended its broader communications strategy in the past, saying public awareness campaigns are necessary to inform residents about major infrastructure projects and provincial initiatives.Ontario Place, a waterfront site in Toronto, is undergoing a significant transformation that includes plans for public spaces, recreational facilities and private-sector partnerships.The newly released figures cover advertising expenditures only and do not include the overall cost of the redevelopment project.It remains unclear whether additional advertising spending occurred outside the time frame covered by the FOI request.