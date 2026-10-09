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Ontario starts ripping out Bloor bike lanes on Tuesday

The first cut is 1.2 kilometres in Etobicoke, restoring a car lane each way. Chow called it trampling on local democracy.
Ontario starts ripping out Bloor bike lanes on Tuesday
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Toronto
Olivia Chow
Bike Lanes
Canadian taxpayers
Brad Bradford
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news