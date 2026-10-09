Ontario starts ripping out Bloor bike lanes on Tuesday

TORONTO — Ontario will start removing protected bike lanes on Bloor St. W. on Tuesday, the first physical cut since the Court of Appeal cleared the Ford government to take the lanes out.The Ministry of Transportation says the work covers a 1.2-kilometre stretch in Etobicoke, between Clissold Rd. and Royal York Rd. Crews will pull the pavement markings and the pre-cast concrete curbs, then put a vehicle lane back in each direction. The job is expected to finish in November, with most of the work done at night so shops and sidewalks can stay open, though traffic delays are expected.In December 2025, the province restored a vehicle lane and kept a bike lane on a 600-metre section of Bloor St. W., from Resurrection Rd. to Clissold Rd. Tuesday’s work is the next stretch east of that. The ministry has not yet published a cost for the job.Dakota Brasier, spokesperson for Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, said the start follows the August ruling. “The province announced in September that it would immediately begin restoring motor vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West. That work begins Tuesday.”.Court clears path for Ford to remove Toronto bike lanes.The Court of Appeal ruled in August that the government could remove 19 kilometres of protected lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University, reversing a July 2025 lower-court decision that had blocked the plan. The appeal court found that judgment had created a right to bike lanes where none existed. Sarkaria said in a Sept. 1 release that the government has a mandate to fight gridlock, “including by restoring motor vehicle lanes that are needed to keep drivers moving.”Mayor Olivia Chow called the removal completely unacceptable. “It is outrageous. He’s overstepping,” said. Coun. Brad Bradford, her main challenger, said lanes that are not working should come out. He put the Etobicoke numbers at 38,490 cars a day and 197 bikes, and said half the right of way went to half a percent of users. He said the lanes on Richmond St. W., Adelaide St. and Danforth Ave. are working.Election day is Oct. 26.