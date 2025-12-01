Ontario steel mill lays off 1,000 workers in response to U.S tariffs

Algoma Steel has issued layoff notices to approximately 1,000 employees at its Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario facility, citing economic pressure driven by recently imposed U.S. tariffs.

The company confirmed the move in a written statement, saying the layoffs will take effect in 16 weeks on March 23, 2026.

The announcement comes as Algoma prepares to shut down its blast furnace and coke-making facilities and transition to electric arc furnace technology, a shift the company had previously scheduled for later but says it has now accelerated.

"This transition is necessary to protect Algoma’s future in the face of extraordinary and external market forces," the statement said, adding that “unprecedented tariffs imposed by the United States” have reshaped the competitive landscape for Canadian steel producers.