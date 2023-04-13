Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander was first suspended for protesting his school’s transgender policy in November on the grounds he was bullying. 

Grade 11 St. Joseph’s Catholic High School student Josh Alexander initiated a human rights complaint against his school board, alleging discrimination in services based on his Roman Catholic creed.

“The commission’s own policy is clear the school board is required to accommodate the applicant in a way that integrates rather than segregates,” said Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC) chief counsel James Kitchen in a court filing.

(2) comments

WCanada
WCanada

We are supporting you, Josh.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Deuteronomy 22:5, The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman's garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God.

You'd think the members of the Renfrew Catholic School Board would know this.

