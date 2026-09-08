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Ontario students start the year with no deals after labour-board talks collapse

First day of class opens under expired contracts; Sept. 16 is the unions’ next date on the calendar
Over two million students started class Tuesday under expired teacher contracts
Over two million students started class Tuesday under expired teacher contractsIllustration
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