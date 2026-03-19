Ontario surpasses primary care target, invests $3.4 billion in system overhaul

TORONTO — The Ontario government says it is moving forward with the next phase of its Primary Care Action Plan, including the development of a provincewide medical record system and increased funding aimed at connecting all residents to a primary care provider by 2029.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the government has already surpassed its target of attaching 300,000 people to primary care providers for the 2025–26 fiscal year. As of Jan. 1, 2026, approximately 330,000 Ontarians had been connected to care, exceeding the goal with three months remaining.

The province also confirmed in its upcoming 2026 budget that total funding for the plan will reach $3.4 billion between 2025 and 2029.

A central component of the next phase is the creation of a provincewide Primary Care Medical Record system. The government says the system will integrate patient records across Ontario, allowing clinicians to access medical histories, test results and treatment information more easily.

Currently, while most family physicians in Ontario use electronic medical records, those systems are not fully connected. Patients transferring between providers often face delays, repeated testing, or fees to move their records.

Officials say the new system is intended to address those gaps by creating a secure, interoperable platform accessible across the province. The system would allow clinicians to access patient information with consent and is expected to reduce administrative work for providers.