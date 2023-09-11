Classroom

Classroom

 Courtesy Matthew Howard/CBC

York Region District School Board (YRDSB) teacher Tubie Wong asked her Grade 8 students to engage in active allyship. 

“This material was presented to 8th graders at Silver Stream Public School (YRDSB), Richmond Hill, during their ‘novel study’ on ‘This Book is Anti-Racist’ last year,” tweeted former Ontario high school teacher Chanel Pfahl. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.