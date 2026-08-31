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Ontario teacher contracts expire after government skipped early talks

Queen’s Park spent more than $1 billion on new school spaces and still hit August with no deals
Rallies were held across Ontario on Saturday as educators headed toward a new school year with no new contracts.
Rallies were held across Ontario on Saturday as educators headed toward a new school year with no new contracts.CBC
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Doug Ford
Paul Calandra
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