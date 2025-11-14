Ontario teacher faces pressure to surrender licence over social media posts on gender

The Ontario College of Teachers is facing criticism for pressuring a former Ottawa teacher to permanently surrender her licence over social media posts in which she expressed concerns about gender identity ideology, gender-affirming medical interventions, and women’s sex-based rights.Amy McKay, a mother of two and former long-term occasional teacher with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, was informed by the College on May 13 that a complaint had been filed against her nearly two years earlier. The College gave her a choice: surrender her teaching licence to halt the investigation, or refuse and face a formal inquiry into her expression.McKay had resigned from her teaching position in spring 2023 but had maintained her provincial licence, unaware that the OCDSB had submitted a complaint for investigation. The school board had previously banned her from teaching in 2022 while she was on leave pursuing professional counselling studies, citing concerns over her social media posts..Lawyers with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, representing McKay, emphasized her Charter-protected freedom of expression. Constitutional lawyer Hatim Kheir said, “Many Canadians in all walks of life are subject to professional regulation. Canadians should not have to choose between their right to express deeply held views and the ability to be a member of a professional body.”McKay, now a registered psychotherapist, said the attempt to force her to give up her licence is an attack on free expression. “In a diverse and multicultural country, everyone’s rights must be considered and all are important. Attempting to silence, intimidate, or punish anyone for speaking about their experiences and their rights is wrong,” she said.“Peacefully defending one’s rights or the rights of others is never an act of hate or oppression. It is a non-partisan act of civic responsibility."The College has not yet decided whether it will proceed with a formal investigation.