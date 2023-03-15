Ontario teacher Chanel Pfahl is facing another investigation from the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) for tweeting about student support groups separated by identity.
“It took exactly a month,” said Pfahl in a Tuesday blog post.
“Now, the OCT is coming after me for a tweet I posted in October 2022, when I was running in the municipal election as a school trustee candidate for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB).”
Pfahl, who worked as a high school science teacher at the MonAvenir Catholic School Board, said in 2022 she was being investigated by the OCT for remarks she made about critical race theory.
“It looks like I will be needing a lawyer,” she said.
This is what teachers in Ontario are being investigated for nowadays. It looks like I will be needing a lawyer. 🤔@jonkay @JCCFCanada @justdad7 @LDBildy pic.twitter.com/mzleWC0hc7— Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) March 15, 2022
She said children are not in school “to be indoctrinated with critical race theory.” She added teachers should focus on modelling kindness to every one and speaking out against all forms of discrimination.
The OCT concluded its investigation into Pfahl February 15 and decided not to move to a disciplinary hearing after she spoke out against critical race theory.
“They delivered a 2 minute ‘oral caution’ this morning, and that was that,” she said.
“Thanks to @TDF_Can for representing me throughout this ordeal.”
GOOD NEWS: the Ontario College of Teachers has officially concluded their investigation, and my teaching license remains intact.They delivered a 2 minute “oral caution” this morning, and that was that. Thanks to @TDF_Can for representing me throughout this ordeal.— Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) February 15, 2023
The blog post said the conclusion of the first investigation was a victory, and Pfahl received many messages from people wondering whether the tide was turning. It said she knew this was not the case, as she has been in touch with teachers and monitoring what is going on in schools.
While it was a win and the investigation was dropped, she said she “wasn’t holding my breath.” When she discussed it with friends, she told them she was sure they would come for her again soon.
The second complaint is based on her tweeting about an email sent to her by an OCDSB employee informing her about virtual student meetings for students by identity. Mondays were for Muslim students; Tuesdays were for black ones; and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays were for sexual minorities.
The complainant, a different person than last time, alleged the since-deleted tweet contained sensitive information, particularly links to meetings for students and access codes which were not to be shared publicly.
The email did not contain meeting links. Where it was indicated the meeting code should not be shared, there was none given, only a nickname.
The email indicated students and staff would need to log in through their OCDSB Google account to access the meetings, so they were restricted to them.
Pfahl said no one cared about the facts. She said the woke mob “piled on me, saying I was sharing ‘student emails,’ ‘doxxing kids.’”
She alleged it was obvious there was no threat whatsoever to anyone other than herself.
Even if she had posted the meeting links and if no OCDSB account was required to join, she asked what the worst case was. She said a person might have decided to jump into the meeting.
“I think it all boils down to one big question, which is this: why were so many people so keen on keeping these meetings a secret?” she said.
OCT senior communications officer Gabrielle Barkany said it was unable to comment on individual cases or confirm whether an investigation was ongoing.
“Matters related to professional misconduct are guided by the Ontario College of Teachers Act,” said Barkany.
