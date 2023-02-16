Chanel Pfahl

The Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) concluded its investigation into teacher Chanel Pfahl and decided not to move to a disciplinary hearing after she spoke out against critical race theory. 

“They delivered a 2 minute ‘oral caution’ this morning, and that was that,” said Pfahl in a Wednesday tweet. 

MLC
Critical Race Theory and it evolution are so embedded in the 'politically correct' politically left/socialist leaning (including Liberal/NDP) etc doctrinaire that there is no short term solution. In this case it was simply by administering an 'oral caution' that the board claimed victory and the record will be entered on the teachers dossier.

Effectively it is only by continuing to identify and challenge egregious breaches of critical thinking where the elements of CRT and it's cohorts are held a the sole lens through which society must be viewed can a balance be achieved.

