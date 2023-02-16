The Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) concluded its investigation into teacher Chanel Pfahl and decided not to move to a disciplinary hearing after she spoke out against critical race theory.
“They delivered a 2 minute ‘oral caution’ this morning, and that was that,” said Pfahl in a Wednesday tweet.
“Thanks to @TDF_Can for representing me throughout this ordeal.”
She said children are not in school “to be indoctrinated with critical race theory.” She added teachers should focus on modelling kindness to every one and speaking out against all forms of discrimination.
Pfahl went on to say it appears so long as “you’re willing to risk getting suspended by your school board, and to have your teaching license at stake for an uncomfortable duration, Ontario teachers are indeed allowed to say ‘kids aren’t in school to be indoctrinated with CRT.’” She asked people to imagine that.
This investigation comes after former St. Michael Catholic Secondary School religion teacher Kennedy Hall was suspended by the OCT in December for expressing concerns about feminism and promoting masculine behaviour.
“He acknowledged and the panel accepts the admitted facts constitute professional misconduct under the heads of misconduct set out above,” said the Discipline Committee of the OCT.
“The admitted facts demonstrate that the member engaged in a pattern of communicating his beliefs about gender roles and identities in an intolerant and discriminatory manner against those who do not conform with his beliefs.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Critical Race Theory and it evolution are so embedded in the 'politically correct' politically left/socialist leaning (including Liberal/NDP) etc doctrinaire that there is no short term solution. In this case it was simply by administering an 'oral caution' that the board claimed victory and the record will be entered on the teachers dossier.
Effectively it is only by continuing to identify and challenge egregious breaches of critical thinking where the elements of CRT and it's cohorts are held a the sole lens through which society must be viewed can a balance be achieved.
