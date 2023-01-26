Kennedy Hall

Kennedy Hall 

 Courtesy Kennedy Hall/Twitter

Former St. Michael Catholic Secondary School religion teacher Kennedy Hall has been suspended by the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) for expressing concerns about feminism and promoting masculine behaviour. 

“He acknowledged and the Panel accepts that the Admitted Facts constitute professional misconduct under the heads of misconduct set out above,” said the Discipline Committee of the OCT in a ruling. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Kennedy Hall is a class act.

The leaders of the institutions (built generations ago by actual principled people) that are currently condemning him are oblivious of their own free fall into irrelevancy due to their crazy and incoherent ideologies. They are squandering their riches for cheap, fashionable ideology points today, and don't realize that both they and their woke ideas will be completely displaced by another set of morons with useless ideas tomorrow.

Does anyone here seriously believe that the primary measure of a man or a woman is their chosen career, or how much money they make? Likewise, does anyone here deny that feeding, clothing, and educating the next generation of children, and preparing them to take on the world in a functional, productive, and loving manner is one of the noblest things we can do as humans? Because I don't.

You might not like the way Kennedy Hall makes these and other points, but you can't deny that woke ideology makes little parasites out of its students, and anyone who throws those young adults a lifeline as they tread water in that ideological cesspool deserves our support.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

While some of the Teachers views may be a little early & mid-20th Century . . . they are certainly not any comparison to the indoctrination of children in class rooms today by Groomers.

Back then your average leftist was a supporter of National Socialism which they now accuse their opponents of being.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

While embracing a masculine persona may be acceptable, it must be defined as to what that means. Some of the comments attributed to the teacher were (if stated correctly) unacceptable.

There is a line and while the extreme left and equally autocratic socialist influences on the education system are highly questionable, situations such as this only serve to reinforce theirs and the msm/legacy media opinions. It gives some partial form of credence to their blanket condemnation of any who oppose or even question their philosophies.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

But they are allowed to wear lewd clothing and parody huge female breasts.... no problemo.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

True - but in some highly unknowable way - that supports their philosophy. Logic and critical thinking have nothing to do with it.

Report Add Reply

