As another school year kicks off, it can be an exciting time for many children. 

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) excluded people on the basis of race by creating a scholarship for black students entering teachers’ college. 

“Students entering their first year of Teacher’s College in Ontario are eligible to receive a $12,500 bursary from ETFO,” said former Ontario teacher Chanel Pfahl in a Monday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Public sector unions and almost all others have become extremely aggressive in propagating social virtue and political agendas via the funding of their membership dues. This essentially has these unions usurping the union control away from its membership who pay dues. These unions casually exercise their arrogant behavior of extortion and fraud against their own members who pay their union dues.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Ever since governments began forcing working people to join unions the well-paid labour bosses transferred their loyalty from the union members to the politicians. So it is the government which is "segregating" people. But it is not the whites who are being segregated.

Government segregates non-whites by offering them separate rights, like this bursary. Separate rights segregate those eligible for them by forcing the bursary recipients to say "We're different" to explain why they are entitled to special treatment. Simultaneously the ineligable may become hostile to the government's favourites.

"We're different" from the in-crowd and "They're worse" from the out-crowd represents segregation of non-whites more effective than 1950's Southern segregationists like Lester Maddox and Bull Connor could achieve with police dogs, water cannons and barbed wire.

