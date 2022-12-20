The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) excluded people on the basis of race by creating a scholarship for black students entering teachers’ college.
“Students entering their first year of Teacher’s College in Ontario are eligible to receive a $12,500 bursary from ETFO,” said former Ontario teacher Chanel Pfahl in a Monday tweet.
“To be eligible:
- have right skin colour;
- prove that you are adequately woke.”
The statement said the ETFO Black Educator Bursary is offered to support a black student entering their first year of an education program in Ontario as a full-time student. It said a bursary of $12,500 and a certificate of recognition might be granted.
The bursary is not intended to support a master’s or doctorate program.
The application asks people to mention the university they plan to attend, the program emphasis, and its anticipated dates.
One question in the application asks people to talk about their personal accomplishments, extracurricular activities, volunteer experience and involvement, and contributions to the community or black community. Another asks them to describe their commitment to social justice and equity keeping with ETFO priorities.
ETFO unveiled white privilege lesson plans for students in July.
“@ETFOeducators — the labour union representing Ontario public elementary school teachers — is now distributing White Privilege Lesson Plans to its members,” saidQuilletteassociate editor Jonathan Kay.
“One of the suggested exercises for elementary-school students is called ‘Best Person in the World.’”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Public sector unions and almost all others have become extremely aggressive in propagating social virtue and political agendas via the funding of their membership dues. This essentially has these unions usurping the union control away from its membership who pay dues. These unions casually exercise their arrogant behavior of extortion and fraud against their own members who pay their union dues.
Ever since governments began forcing working people to join unions the well-paid labour bosses transferred their loyalty from the union members to the politicians. So it is the government which is "segregating" people. But it is not the whites who are being segregated.
Government segregates non-whites by offering them separate rights, like this bursary. Separate rights segregate those eligible for them by forcing the bursary recipients to say "We're different" to explain why they are entitled to special treatment. Simultaneously the ineligable may become hostile to the government's favourites.
"We're different" from the in-crowd and "They're worse" from the out-crowd represents segregation of non-whites more effective than 1950's Southern segregationists like Lester Maddox and Bull Connor could achieve with police dogs, water cannons and barbed wire.
