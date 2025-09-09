Ontario teachers fired for not affirming LGBTQ policies win right to proceed with case

The Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) has ruled that the case of Matt and Nicole Alexander, two teachers fired for refusing to celebrate sexual minority policies, will proceed after attempts to have it dismissed were rejected.Matt and Nicole, both teachers in the Renfrew County District School Board, lost their jobs in October 2023. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), which is backing their case, says the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the school board tried to shut it down before a hearing.Matt was suspended in April 2023 over social media posts despite not having public accounts at the time. Nicole was suspended the following month after moving a pride poster from her kindergarten classroom door into a cabinet. She remained under investigation for six months before being fired..The board terminated both Alexanders for “not celebrating and affirming LGBTQ issues.” The couple say they always treated students with dignity and respect but were abandoned by their union, which refused to defend their Charter rights.“What we’re seeing is a culture where if you don’t actively affirm certain views, you’re at risk,” Matt said.The Alexanders filed a complaint against ETFO, alleging the union failed to fairly represent them and acted arbitrarily and discriminatorily.Constitutional lawyer Darren Leung welcomed the OLRB decision, saying, “The Alexanders deserve the opportunity to have their concerns fully heard, and today’s decision ensures that will happen.”The case will now move to a consultation hearing, where lawyers funded by the JCCF will argue the full merits.