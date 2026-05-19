Ontario to allow 4 a.m. alcohol service during FIFA World Cup 2026

TORONTO — Bars and restaurants across Ontario will be permitted to extend alcohol service hours until 4 a.m. during the FIFA World Cup 2026, the provincial government announced Tuesday.The temporary measure will run from June 11 to July 19, coinciding with the tournament schedule. Ontario officials said the extension is intended to allow fans to gather and watch matches that may air overnight because of time zone differences.Under current provincial rules, licensed establishments generally must stop serving alcohol by 2 a.m.The Ontario government said the change will apply provincewide and will give bars and restaurants flexibility to accommodate crowds during one of the world’s largest sporting events.Ontario is expected to play a central role in the tournament, with Toronto selected as one of the Canadian host cities. Matches will also be played in Vancouver, alongside venues across the United States and Mexico.Provincial officials said the temporary extension is aimed at supporting local businesses while creating spaces for fans to celebrate and watch games together.The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the first edition of the tournament hosted by three countries and the first to feature 48 teams.