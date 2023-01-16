Doug Ford
Courtesy of CBC

In an effort to clear the surgical backlog in the province, the Ontario government is expanding the number of surgeries done through community surgical and diagnostic centres.

“When it comes to your health, the status quo is no longer acceptable,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday. “Our government is taking bold action to reduce wait times for surgeries, all while ensuring Ontarians use their OHIP card to get the care they need, never their credit card.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

brianmcdonald
brianmcdonald

What on EARTH is wrong with these "Health Care Professionals"? We are NOT getting treatment that we need NOW with their facilities, and when a politician wants to make a positive change, they complain. It sounds very self-serving and anti-health to me. Quick treatment means the patient is out and about without significant loss of income and / or disruption to their lives.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

When the Berlin Wall came down west Berliners said the east Berliners still had the wall in their heads. In Canada the health care status quo maintainers have bricks and mortar in their heads.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.