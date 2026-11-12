Ontario to make career colleges liable for student loans in crackdown on alleged abuse

TORONTO — Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn said Thursday the province will table legislation next week that would make private career colleges liable for their students’ Ontario Student Assistance Program loans, part of a broader crackdown after a probe uncovered alleged fraud.

The measures, to be introduced Nov. 16 in a legislative package, would also cap OSAP-funded enrolment growth at private career colleges, end OSAP eligibility for predominantly online programs, require schools to maintain a physical campus, restrict relationships with immigration and recruitment firms, and create new fines under the Ontario Career Colleges Act.

The changes would give the province greater power to claw back money it says was misused.