Ontario to revive northern rail transit

The Ontario government has marked a key milestone in the revival of passenger rail service between Toronto and Northern Ontario, unveiling the first of three new train sets for the Ontario Northlander line.Premier Doug Ford joined provincial ministers, Ontario Northland officials, and municipal leaders at a Via Rail maintenance facility in Etobicoke to highlight progress on the project, which aims to restore passenger rail service nearly 14 years after it was cancelled in 2012.The Northlander is expected to begin carrying passengers in 2026, following testing and commissioning. Once operational, the service will run between Toronto’s Union Station and Timmins, with a connection to Cochrane, covering approximately 740 kilometres and stopping in 16 communities along the route..The provincial government says the project will improve access to transportation for Northern Ontarians while supporting economic development, particularly in mining, tourism, education, and health care. The trains will include accessible seating, onboard washrooms, Wi-Fi, and charging ports.Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria and Northern Development Minister George Pirie described the return of the Northlander as part of the government’s broader infrastructure strategy, which includes highway expansions and transit investments across the province. The government has committed more than $220 billion to infrastructure projects over the next decade.Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, whose riding includes North Bay, said the restoration of passenger rail addresses a long-standing transportation gap in the North. He argued that past concerns over ridership and operating costs no longer reflect current economic conditions, citing population needs, student travel, and increased industrial activity..During a media availability, Ford linked the Northlander project to what he described as Ontario’s need to strengthen internal economic resilience amid global trade uncertainty. He emphasized the importance of transportation infrastructure in supporting resource development, particularly in Northern Ontario’s mining and critical minerals sectors.Opposition parties have previously raised questions about long-term operating costs and ridership sustainability, issues that contributed to the service’s cancellation under the former Liberal government. Ontario Northland officials say scheduling, pricing, and service planning have been designed to address those concerns.Testing of the new train sets will continue in both southern and northern Ontario, including winter performance trials, before passenger service begins.