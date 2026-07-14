Ontario Tourism Minister Stan Cho billed taxpayers $16K for Toronto hotels despite short commute; agrees to full repayment

TORONTO — Ontario Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister Stan Cho has agreed to personally reimburse taxpayers more than $16,000 for hotel stays in downtown Toronto over the past three years, despite living just six kilometres from the Legislative Assembly in Willowdale and having access to a taxpayer-funded vehicle and driver.The expenses, totalling $16,203 between 2023 and 2026, have drawn fresh scrutiny to the Ford government’s handling of public funds. Legislative rules generally permit such claims for MPPs living more than 50 kilometres away or in cases of genuine emergencies such as severe weather or late-night sittings. Cho’s office initially indicated he would repay only expenses that did not meet the “spirit” of the policy, before pledging full repayment amid backlash..Interim Ontario Liberal Leader John Fraser released a strongly worded statement Tuesday, framing the spending as emblematic of a deeper culture of entitlement.“We now know that in the past three years Minister Cho has charged taxpayers more than $16,000 for downtown Toronto hotel stays despite living just six kilometres from Queen’s Park,” Fraser said. “It’s all simply out of touch with the reality of Ontarians’ everyday lives. Ontarians already struggling with affordability are expected to pay the bill.”Fraser tied the claims to other high-profile expenditures, including costs associated with a $28.9-million private jet purchase that ultimately left taxpayers on the hook for nearly $200,000 in related expenses before the aircraft was sold.“After eight years under Doug Ford, his government has normalized a culture where extravagant spending with public money is treated as business as usual,” Fraser continued. “The public purse is not the Progressive Conservatives’ personal piggy bank.”.Cho’s office has not publicly detailed the specific “special circumstances” justifying each stay or how many nights were claimed. The minister stated the expenses met technical criteria but pledged full personal reimbursement.Opposition critics have pressed for clarity on whether Cho will face any further consequences and what oversight allowed the claims to be submitted and approved in the first place.The Legislative Assembly’s accommodation policy is designed for exceptional situations, not routine convenience for Toronto-area members. Cho represents the riding of Willowdale.This latest controversy arrives as the Ford government faces ongoing questions about fiscal prudence. Taxpayers continue to shoulder the cost of government operations amid affordability pressures across the province..Geoff Knight is Ontario Legislative Reporter of the Western Standardgknight@westernstandard.newsTwitter: @GeckoJCKnight