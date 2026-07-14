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Ontario Tourism Minister Stan Cho billed taxpayers $16K for Toronto hotels despite short commute; agrees to full repayment

Toronto minister bills taxpayers $16K for downtown stays while living minutes from Queen’s Park, sparking fresh questions about government spending habits.
Ontario Tourism Minister Stan Cho billed taxpayers $16K for Toronto hotels despite short commute; agrees to full repayment
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Stan Cho
Queen's Park
Taxpayer Expenses
Ontario Government Spending
Doug Ford Government
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