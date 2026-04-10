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Ontario town could become home to 'human body farm'

A town in Ontario is planning to open an "outdoor research facility," commonly termed a "human body farm," where the process of decaying bodies will be observed.
Dr. Shari Forbes and her colleagues on a forensic farm in Australia
Dr. Shari Forbes and her colleagues on a forensic farm in AustraliaAnna Zhu/UTS Science
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Ontario town could become home to 'human body farm'
kingsville
Kingsville Ontario
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