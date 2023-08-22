Law Society of Ontario

An Ontario man who admitted to inappropriate sexual behaviour with children is permitted to become a lawyer as long as he is not alone with minors. 

“We find that significant time has passed since the serious misconduct that took place in 2009 and that his actions since 2017 show a sincere and concerted attempt to address not only the historical sexual misconduct but also to address his failure to be candid, forthright and open about that misconduct with his family, medical practitioners and the Law Society during the initial licensing process,” said the Ontario Law Society Tribunal adjudicator, Jay Sengupta, in a ruling. 

