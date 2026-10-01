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'Ontario' trucker who caused deadly Montreal pile-up sentenced to six years

Baljeet Singh was playing games on his phone when he crashed his truck near Montreal, killing an 11-year-old and his mother
Truck driver Baljeet Singh has been sentenced to six years in prison after causing a pile up that killed an 11-year-old and his mother
Truck driver Baljeet Singh has been sentenced to six years in prison after causing a pile up that killed an 11-year-old and his motherUS Border Authorities
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Montreal
Fatal Accident
Canadian Truckers
Ontario Truckers
fatal accident trucker
Baljeet Singh
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