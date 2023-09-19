Pronouns

Pronouns

 Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

The Ontario Federation of Labour held an online meeting to strategize how to disrupt the Wednesday Million Person March against transgender ideology in schools.

OFL president Patty Coates notified her organization’s executive, coalitions, and community partners of the September 15 meeting by an email four days in advance. It complained, “Canada wide (anti-sexual minorities) protests” planned by the “ultra-conservative right” were made under the “guise of protecting children.”

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The only hate is coming from these union anti-hate zealots, anarchists and Antifa communists. Anyone with other opinions from theirs they deem as "hate". They all "hate" that parents are marching to protect their kids.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.