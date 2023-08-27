Western University ran a social justice workshop for all housing employees on Monday.
“Mandatory training for all housing staff (eg. residence dons, front desk staff, student advisors),” tweeted Ontario parental rights activist Catherine Kronas.
“Microaggression: ‘I believe the most qualified person should get the job.’”
Western defined a microaggression as “a comment or action, whether intentional or unintentional, that expresses a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group.” Examples it offered were “when I look at you, I don’t see colour,” “I believe the most qualified person should get the job,” and “that’s so gay.”
Another slide had Western talk about a woman named Susan and have people identify her privilege.
“Spot the intersectional oppression and privilege!” said Kronas.
Susan is a wheelchair user who uses American Sign Language. She is cisgender and a lesbian.
She is out at school and proud of it. Her family is upper middle class and supportive.
Susan is involved in political events around disability rights and awareness. Her partner and her plan to marry soon.
The questions it asked were what locations of oppression can people identify, where does she experience privilege, and how do you think these social locations might combine in her experience.
Kronas mocked Western for saying white silence, privilege, and shame leads to white complicity in white supremacy.
“Because singling someone out by skin colour and amping up the tension always ends well,” she said.
It quoted American author Anne Bishop, who said allies are “people who recognize the unearned privilege they receive from society’s patterns of injustice and take responsibility for changing these patterns.”
“Allies include men who work to end sexism, white people who work to end racism, heterosexual people who work to end heterosexism, and able-bodied people who work to end ableism, and so on,” said Bishop.
Kronas asked if anyone at Western sees how narcissistic and self-absorbed it is to reflect on people’s privileges.
“So special!” she said.
“Remember as an 'ally' you must speak up but not too much.”
Western said people should reflect on their identities and the power and privilege they have.
This means reflecting on the ways different identities are represented in society and how it can result in some groups being privileged or marginalized.
“Do not speak for or over the communities you support,” it said.
The University of British Columbia (UBC) was mocked in October for warning about the harm caused from microaggressions.
“In contrast to explicit forms of discrimination, such as denying housing or a job based on race, microaggressions are subtle,” said UBC writer Carolyn Ali.
“Microaggressions trickle down from cultural attitudes and ingrained societal discrimination.”
