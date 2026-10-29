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Ontario veteran banners vandalized days before Remembrance Day

Black spray paint defaces tribute to local Afghanistan casualty Pte. Tyler W. Todd and other Legion Branch 532 banners.
Pte. Tyler W. Todd was killed by an explosive in Afghanistan
Pte. Tyler W. Todd was killed by an explosive in Afghanistan@Watchdog_MP on X
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Ontario
Vandalism
Veterans
Remembrance Day
New Hamburg