Waterloo, ON, resident Caitlin Glasson started a petition to the Canadian government to extend to transgender and non-binary people the right to claim asylum because of harmful laws.
“The world is becoming increasingly hostile to transgender and nonbinary individuals,” said Glasson in a petition.
“Transgender and nonbinary people's rights to live as themselves are being restricted and removed in many places.”
Glasson said this includes “the so-called ‘Western democracies’ which have historically been presumed safe.”
The petition said the United Kingdom is harming transgender people by revising its Equality Act to exclude them from protections. It added more than a dozen American states enacted or are considering legislation eliminating or criminalizing gender-affirming.
“Canada has prided itself on being an inclusive, tolerant, and welcoming society for everyone regardless of gender identity or gender expression,” said Glasson.
The petition will close for signatures on May 26. Green MP Mike Morrice (Kitchener Centre) sponsored the petition.
More than 23,000 people signed the petition as of Wednesday. The province with the most signatures was Ontario (9,518 people).
Subsequent to Ontario was British Columbia (4,476 people). This was followed by Alberta (3,194), Quebec (2,295), and Nova Scotia (995).
The petition will be certified by the clerk of petitions, as it has obtained more than 500 signatures.
A Calgary parent expressed outrage on Monday over a transgender woman hanging out in the girls’ changing room at Canyon Meadows Pool.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
“The world is becoming increasingly hostile to transgender and nonbinary individuals,” said Glasson..... I would wholeheartedly disagree. The world has become increasingly hostile to those who refuse to accept and go along with the woke, gender and virtue signaling political false narratives that are being pushed into the public by extremist, intolerant socio-political organizations.
It is crucial to the foundation of a society that such petitions, views and opinions from whatever perspective, (regardless of the depth of that perspective), be allowed to be presented.
They then should be given the consideration they deserve.....which possibly in some cases may be far less than the petitioner desired.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.