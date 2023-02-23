An Ontario woman filed a lawsuit against eight medical professionals over her irreversible gender transition.
Michelle Zacchigna, 34, is suing eight medical professionals for not dealing with her complex mental health needs and letting her self-diagnose as transgender and have a mastectomy and hysterectomy.
“I’ve been holding this card close to my chest for a while, and I’m ready to show it. In November 2022, I commenced legal action against the Canadian healthcare providers that facilitated my medical transition in Ontario,” tweeted Zacchigna.
In 2009, at the age of 21, Zacchigna began transitioning after wrestling for years with anxiety, depression, self-harm, and a suicide attempt.
She found “gender identity” information online and thought her mental health issues were because she was transgender.
No medical professionals challenged her transgender self-diagnose and affirmed hormone therapy and irreversible surgeries.
In 2010, Zacchigna went to a “Gender Journeys” support group in Toronto for transgender people. A doctor she met at the group prescribed male hormone therapy after a one-hour appointment.
Zacchigna’s regular therapist recommended male hormone therapy and another doctor prescribed testosterone after three appointments.
None of the doctors or therapists dealt with her mental health issues.
In 2012, Zacchigna had a bilateral mastectomy after her doctors recommended the surgery and she had the mastectomy in Florida.
In 2017, another doctor recommended a hysterectomy, which she had done.
In 2019, Zacchigna realized her mental health issues and developmental disabilities were the source of her struggles and not her gender identity.
She chose to detransition and regrets the irreversible mastectomy and hysterectomy surgeries.
“I will live the rest of my life without breasts, with a deepened voice and male-pattern balding, and without the ability to get pregnant,” Zacchigna wrote in a Lighthouse Forum blog post.
“Removing my completely healthy uterus is my greatest regret.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
So. The transgender fantasy lifestyle didn't work out as this person anticipated and this person feels someone has to be held to account?
Why isn't this person suing the LBGTQ2 + community for false advertising?
