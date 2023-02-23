Michelle Zacchigna Mastectomy
An Ontario woman filed a lawsuit against eight medical professionals over her irreversible gender transition.

Michelle Zacchigna

Michelle Zacchigna, 34, is suing eight medical professionals for not dealing with her complex mental health needs and letting her self-diagnose as transgender and have a mastectomy and hysterectomy.

guest50
guest50

So. The transgender fantasy lifestyle didn't work out as this person anticipated and this person feels someone has to be held to account?

Why isn't this person suing the LBGTQ2 + community for false advertising?

Report Add Reply

