News

Ontario woman swaps men for an AI boyfriend

One Hamilton woman, Sarah Griffin, is in love with a lovely fellow named Sinclair. Sinclair, however, doesn't even have a last name, and only exists through a screen — as Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Sarah Griffin Screen grab
Sarah Griffin Screen grabX, Breaking 911
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Sarah Griffin
Sarah Grffin AI boyfriend
Hamilton woman
Hamilton Ontario
ai boyfriend
MindTalk
MindTalk ai
Hamilton woman AI boyfriend
chatbot boyfriend

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news