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Ontario workplace injury board cuts rates, saving businesses $160 million

Workplace Safety and Insurance Board lowers average premium from $1.23 to $1.18 per $100 of payroll for most employers in 2027.
Ontario workplace injury board cuts rates, saving businesses $160 million
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Ontario
Doug Ford
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Business
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Western Standard
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